Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NextDecade by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in NextDecade by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,757 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Down 3.3 %

NEXT stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.05.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

