E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.