Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.