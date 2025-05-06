Capital Advantage Inc. Has $88.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 16.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

