Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Cut by Camelot Capital Partners LLC

Camelot Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 97.4% of Camelot Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Camelot Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Carvana worth $422,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $259.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,560 shares of company stock worth $73,806,520. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

