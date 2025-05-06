Capital Advantage Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $167.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $266.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

