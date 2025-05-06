Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,805 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $574,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 485,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,196,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 531,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

