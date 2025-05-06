Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 348.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $172.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

