Crestline Management LP Buys 56,692 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

