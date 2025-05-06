Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $163.73 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $163,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

