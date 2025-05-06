Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.