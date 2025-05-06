International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

