International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
IBOC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $76.91.
About International Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.