Corton Capital Inc. Buys 714 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. EverQuote accounts for 0.2% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.97 million, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,266.67. This represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. This trade represents a 44.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

