Bokf Na Buys 10,221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,811,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

