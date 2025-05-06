Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,090.24 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Get Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.