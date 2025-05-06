BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BHV stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

