BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
BHV stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.76.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
