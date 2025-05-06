Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 23,583 NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NREF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NREF stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 280.30 and a quick ratio of 280.30. The company has a market cap of $250.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.33. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.