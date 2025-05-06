Corton Capital Inc. Invests $410,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average is $190.99. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,853 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

