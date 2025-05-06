BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

