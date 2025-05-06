BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
