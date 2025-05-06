BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

