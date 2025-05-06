45,000 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $294,751,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $416.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

