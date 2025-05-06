Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

