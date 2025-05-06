BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
