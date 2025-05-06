Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,574,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 827,639 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 588,626 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

