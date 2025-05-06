Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,000.40. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $165,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,797.58. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.