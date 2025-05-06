Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,800 shares in the company, valued at $571,564. This represents a 35.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 198,123 shares of company stock worth $863,040. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

