Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $278.21

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $248.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

