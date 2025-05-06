Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 114,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

