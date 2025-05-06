Boone Capital Management LLC Invests $13.50 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 361,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,000. Biohaven makes up 4.6% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biohaven by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $33,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after purchasing an additional 628,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 390,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $13,466,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.