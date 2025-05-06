Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $93.26 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.47% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $93,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 263,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

