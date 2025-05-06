Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.11% of iShares Bitcoin Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 8,048,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

IBIT opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.