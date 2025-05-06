Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on April 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

IDXX stock opened at $475.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.61 and a 200 day moving average of $428.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.75.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

