SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. SI-BONE updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $606.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,775 shares of company stock worth $95,711 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

