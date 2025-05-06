Profound Medical (PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

