Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $213,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 853,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SRPT opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.93.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

