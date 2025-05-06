iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 23.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after buying an additional 700,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

