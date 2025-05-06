Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 774,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,288,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,713,000 after purchasing an additional 769,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

