Casdin Capital LLC Takes $8.22 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

