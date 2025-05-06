14,396 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

