Corton Capital Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Smith Douglas Homes makes up about 0.4% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 699,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 256,950 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after buying an additional 941,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SDHC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

