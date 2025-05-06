Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,988,000. Intuit comprises 1.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.53.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $632.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

