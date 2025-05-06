BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.72) per share and revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $42.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

