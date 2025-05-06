Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

