Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,908,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,103 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 848,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 280,393 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.24.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

