Cambium Networks (CMBM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CMBM opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42.
About Cambium Networks
