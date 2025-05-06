Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 440.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $77,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 301,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,962 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 36,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

