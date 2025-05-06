Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.680-6.080 EPS.
Otter Tail Price Performance
NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84.
About Otter Tail
