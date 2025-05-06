Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.680-6.080 EPS.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.