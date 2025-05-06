Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 270.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

INCY opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.