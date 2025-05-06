Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,144 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vaxcyte worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,884,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,495,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after buying an additional 133,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

