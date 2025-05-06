Corvex Management LP Buys 12,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.8% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after acquiring an additional 572,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNG opened at $235.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

